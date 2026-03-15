Trump Calls for Global Cooperation on Hormuz Security Amid Tensions

In a renewed call for global cooperation, U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized the importance of international support in securing the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, Trump highlighted the strategic significance of the passage, vital for global oil shipments.

Addressing the nations reliant on oil transported through the Strait, Trump stated that while the U.S. maintains dominance over Iran on various fronts, it is essential for other countries to actively participate in ensuring safe passage in the region.

Through a post on Truth Social, Trump declared, 'The United States will assist significantly in this endeavor,' reiterating America's commitment to aiding in the security efforts of the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)