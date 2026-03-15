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Kim Jong Un's Show of Force: A Familial Display

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, alongside his daughter, oversaw a live-fire rocket test, demonstrating military capabilities amid U.S.-South Korea drills. This provocative display involved precision rocket systems and sparked tensions, violating U.N. resolutions. Observers speculate his daughter's presence signals her grooming as a potential successor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 15-03-2026 08:38 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 08:38 IST
Kim Jong Un's Show of Force: A Familial Display
Kim Jong Un
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, along with his teenage daughter, attended a demonstration of multiple rocket launch systems as part of a live-fire test, state media announced on Sunday.

This exercise appears to be a response to ongoing U.S.-South Korean military drills, which North Korea criticizes as invasion rehearsals. According to the Korean Central News Agency, Kim monitored the exercise involving twelve 600mm-caliber, precise rocket launchers stationed off the country's east coast.

South Korea's military reported observing around 10 ballistic missiles fired from the northern capital region toward the eastern sea. Meanwhile, South Korean officials condemned the launches, labeling them provocations and breaches of U.N. Security Council resolutions against any North Korean ballistic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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