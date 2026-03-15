Vietnam's National Assembly Elections: A New Era of Political Continuity

Vietnamese voters turned out in droves on Sunday to choose 500 representatives for a new National Assembly. This assembly, controlled by the ruling Communist Party, aims to continue driving the nation's economic and political agenda.

Nearly 79 million voters were eligible to participate, with candidates pre-vetted by the party to ensure ideological alignment. The new body is tasked with implementing policies established during the party congress, focusing on economic growth and stability.

The election emerges as Vietnam's leadership faces global trade tensions yet seeks 10% annual economic growth by promoting higher-value industries and modernization. With high voter turnout, Vietnam emphasizes its private sector inclusion for a strategic development push.