NDA's Strategic Confidence: Bihar Rajya Sabha Polls and the Political Maneuvering

Bihar Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary voiced confidence on Sunday about the impending victory of all five NDA candidates in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in the state.

The assertion followed an NDA strategy meeting, organized by JD(U)'s national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha at his residence in anticipation of the polls scheduled for Monday.

NDA's strong assembly presence, with 202 members, supports five Rajya Sabha contenders, amidst the backdrop of RJD's limited opposition, aiming to secure a minimum of 41 assembly votes per candidate for success.

(With inputs from agencies.)