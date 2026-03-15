Left Menu

NDA's Strategic Confidence: Bihar Rajya Sabha Polls and the Political Maneuvering

Bihar Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary asserts that all five NDA candidates will win in the Rajya Sabha polls. Held at JD(U)'s Sanjay Kumar Jha's residence, the meeting outlined poll strategies. NDA requires 41 MLAs per candidate for a Rajya Sabha win, despite their majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-03-2026 13:23 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 13:23 IST
NDA's Strategic Confidence: Bihar Rajya Sabha Polls and the Political Maneuvering
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary voiced confidence on Sunday about the impending victory of all five NDA candidates in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in the state.

The assertion followed an NDA strategy meeting, organized by JD(U)'s national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha at his residence in anticipation of the polls scheduled for Monday.

NDA's strong assembly presence, with 202 members, supports five Rajya Sabha contenders, amidst the backdrop of RJD's limited opposition, aiming to secure a minimum of 41 assembly votes per candidate for success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026