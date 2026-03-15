NDA's Strategic Confidence: Bihar Rajya Sabha Polls and the Political Maneuvering
Bihar Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary asserts that all five NDA candidates will win in the Rajya Sabha polls. Held at JD(U)'s Sanjay Kumar Jha's residence, the meeting outlined poll strategies. NDA requires 41 MLAs per candidate for a Rajya Sabha win, despite their majority.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-03-2026 13:23 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 13:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary voiced confidence on Sunday about the impending victory of all five NDA candidates in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in the state.
The assertion followed an NDA strategy meeting, organized by JD(U)'s national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha at his residence in anticipation of the polls scheduled for Monday.
NDA's strong assembly presence, with 202 members, supports five Rajya Sabha contenders, amidst the backdrop of RJD's limited opposition, aiming to secure a minimum of 41 assembly votes per candidate for success.
(With inputs from agencies.)