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Tears and Tributes: A Dedication to Kappadan Ramesh

Congress MP K Sudhakaran emotionally paid tribute to party worker Kappadan Ramesh at a memorial function. Sudhakaran acknowledged Ramesh's role in strengthening the Congress in Kannur and his personal protection in the past. He refrained from commenting on possible differences with party leadership regarding his election candidacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 15-03-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 14:00 IST
Tears and Tributes: A Dedication to Kappadan Ramesh
  • Country:
  • India

During a heartfelt tribute, Congress MP K Sudhakaran broke down while honoring party worker Kappadan Ramesh. The event marked the handing over of a house built in memory of Ramesh, who died several years ago. Sudhakaran highlighted Ramesh's vital contributions to the Congress in Kannur.

Sudhakaran, visibly moved throughout his speech, shared a personal story, crediting Ramesh for protecting him during an attack by Communist workers. He credited Ramesh with being instrumental in the Congress party's regional growth.

When questioned about reported disagreements with party leadership concerning his candidacy, Sudhakaran declined to comment. Kannur DCC President Martin George and other senior Congress leaders assured that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) would make the final decision about Sudhakaran's candidacy for the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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