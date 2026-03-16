Strengthening Ties: A New Chapter in India-EU Relations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with top European Union leadership and foreign ministers in Brussels to discuss the implementation of India-EU agreements and address global concerns.

During the two-day visit, discussions encompassed trade, technology, and defense, with significant focus on the West Asia conflict and the Ukraine crisis.

Jaishankar's dialogue with European Commission President highlighted the next steps in enacting the Free Trade Agreement and the Security and Defense Partnership, marking pivotal progress in India-EU relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)