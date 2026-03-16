Strengthening Ties: A New Chapter in India-EU Relations
During his visit to Brussels, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met EU leadership and foreign ministers to discuss India-EU agreements. Talks focused on trade, technology, and defense with an emphasis on global issues like the Ukraine situation. Jaishankar's meeting with European Commission President underscored the importance of efficient implementation of recent deals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:43 IST
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with top European Union leadership and foreign ministers in Brussels to discuss the implementation of India-EU agreements and address global concerns.
During the two-day visit, discussions encompassed trade, technology, and defense, with significant focus on the West Asia conflict and the Ukraine crisis.
Jaishankar's dialogue with European Commission President highlighted the next steps in enacting the Free Trade Agreement and the Security and Defense Partnership, marking pivotal progress in India-EU relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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