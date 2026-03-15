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Election Heat in Assam: Infiltration and Justice for Zubeen Garg Dominate Campaigns

As the Assam assembly elections approach, key issues such as infiltration, evictions, child marriage crackdowns, and development versus welfare schemes dominate campaign discussions. The death of popular singer Zubeen Garg also becomes a focal point, with opposition parties questioning the BJP-led government’s commitment to justice. Meanwhile, welfare schemes and recruitment drives are highlighted by the ruling party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:35 IST
Election Heat in Assam: Infiltration and Justice for Zubeen Garg Dominate Campaigns
  • Country:
  • India

As the schedule for the upcoming Assam assembly elections is announced, a gamut of issues is poised to influence the campaign strategies of political factions vying for dominance. Long-standing concerns such as infiltration will take center stage, a topic historically pivotal to the state's political narrative and the catalyst for the Assam agitation and the Assam Accord.

The ruling BJP highlights efforts to fulfill accord clauses, while opposition voices lambast perceived failures, focusing on safeguarding Assamese cultural identity. Accusations of harassment against genuine citizens under the guise of immigration control will be crucial discussion points, especially in Muslim-majority constituencies.

Parallelly, topics like land evictions and the developmental strides against alleged neglect of indigenous demographics add to the election milieu. Meanwhile, the haunting death of acclaimed singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore and the subsequent demand for fair justice intensify the electoral discourse, challenging the BJP's narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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