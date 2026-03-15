Tamil Nadu 2026 Assembly Elections: Key Issues and Campaign Promises Unveiled

The upcoming 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be shaped by crucial issues, including rising crimes against women, unfulfilled poll promises, and a mounting debt crisis. These concerns are expected to dominate the political discourse as the ruling DMK seeks to retain power by banking on its social welfare initiatives and investments.

In the face-off, the AIADMK, BJP, and PMK have been vocal about corruption allegations, illegal sand mining, and the drug menace that have plagued the state's governance. Campaigns have highlighted a lack of safety for women, with BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran attributing the rise in crimes to increased ganja sales.

As leaders such as AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticize the DMK regime, promises of financial grants for women and transformative welfare schemes take center stage. With a voter base of 5.67 crore, the political landscape is set for an intense battle, with all parties vying to win favor and power in Tamil Nadu's political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)