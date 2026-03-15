NDA's Confidence in Upcoming Assembly Elections

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale expressed strong confidence on Sunday that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will achieve significant success in the upcoming assembly elections across several states and a Union Territory. The Election Commission has scheduled polls for four states and one UT, with polling to occur on set dates in April.

Highlighting the political landscape, Athawale stated that the BJP-led NDA is positioned to maintain power in Assam and Puducherry and aims to secure victories in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, while acknowledging a tough battle in Kerala. He criticized the ruling governments in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu for their governance issues.

On international relations, Athawale emphasized that dialogue with Pakistan will only proceed after the cessation of cross-border terrorism, reaffirming India's stance on the issue. He defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi against allegations of gaining power through false claims, underscoring NDA's focus on tackling corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)