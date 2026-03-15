Assam Ready for Assembly Polls Amid Calls for Fair Elections
Political parties in Assam are set for the single-phase Assembly elections on April 9. While the BJP is confident of a third term, the opposition urges the Election Commission to ensure free and fair polls. The short campaign period favors the ruling party, raising concerns among other parties.
- Country:
- India
Political parties in Assam have declared their readiness for the upcoming Assembly elections, scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on April 9.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), confident of retaining power, has asserted that their preparations are complete and anticipates forming the government for a third consecutive term. Meanwhile, the opposition, led by the Congress, has highlighted the importance of fair play, urging the Election Commission to ensure free and fair elections.
Concerns have been raised by opposition parties about the short campaign window, claiming it benefits the financially powerful ruling BJP. Nonetheless, both sides are optimistic about their chances as they move forward with their election strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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