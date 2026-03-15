Speaker's Call for Parliamentary Decorum Highlights Democratic Values

In a recent appeal, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla voiced deep concern over the conduct of some Members of Parliament (MPs), who have displayed banners and used inappropriate language inside the House. Birla's letter to party leaders calls for reinstating decorum and upholding the dignity of India's parliamentary democracy.

Highlighting the House's tradition of dignified dialogue, Birla noted that recent actions by certain MPs have tarnished the institution's reputation. He stressed the importance of serious reflection and collective efforts to restore the ethical standards expected within the Parliament chambers and complex.

Birla urged top political leaders to promote disciplined conduct among their members, emphasizing that public confidence in India's parliamentary democracy hinges on this. His appeal underscores Parliament's role as a bastion of democratic ideals, representing the aspirations of 140 crore citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)