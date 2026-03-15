BJP Asserts Confidence in Upcoming Assembly Elections
The BJP expressed optimism following the announcement of Assembly election schedules in four states and a Union Territory, vowing electoral victory under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. The elections are slated for April in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. The BJP highlights its campaign's focus on development and governance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:22 IST
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The BJP celebrated the Election Commission's announcement of Assembly election schedules in four states and a Union Territory, expressing confidence in a sweeping victory.
BJP President Nitin Nabin asserted that the party is ready for the polls, projecting another term for the NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Emphasizing the democratic process, BJP leaders highlighted development, stability, and governance as the campaign's cores, gearing up for elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and a two-phase vote in West Bengal.
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