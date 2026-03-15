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Amit Shah's Rallying Cry: BJP's Assam Election Push

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the BJP's campaign in Assam, predicting a third consecutive win. Criticizing the Congress for sheltering infiltrators and corruption, Shah praised the BJP's focus on development and integrity. He also highlighted healthcare improvements under the BJP, contrasting past Congress governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:31 IST
Amit Shah's Rallying Cry: BJP's Assam Election Push
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  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has fired the starting gun for the BJP's election campaign in Assam, with a confident assertion that the party will secure a record mandate for a third term in power.

In a charged address, Shah critiqued the Congress for alleged failings such as protecting infiltrators and indulging in corrupt practices. He contrasted these with the BJP's focus on development, claiming the party is committed to driving out illegal immigrants and boosting opportunities for the state's youth.

Additionally, Shah underscored considerable improvements in Assam's healthcare system overseen by the BJP, comparing it favorably to Congress's tenure, which he accused of financial mismanagement.

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