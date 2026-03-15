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West Bengal's Electoral Showdown: BJP's Vision for a New Dawn

BJP's West Bengal president, Samik Bhattacharya, emphasized the importance of completing the SIR exercise ahead of state elections to ensure all eligible voters are included. He accused the ruling TMC of denying basic rights and promised restoration under BJP's governance. Bhattacharya seeks a free election atmosphere and an inclusive system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 22:42 IST
West Bengal's Electoral Showdown: BJP's Vision for a New Dawn
Samik Bhattacharya
  • Country:
  • India

Samik Bhattacharya, the BJP president in West Bengal, has stressed the urgency of finishing the SIR exercise before the forthcoming assembly elections to guarantee no eligible voter is overlooked. He critiqued the TMC for depriving citizens of their fundamental rights and forecasted a 'new dawn' for the state should the BJP seize power.

Bhattacharya voiced his party's commitment to carrying out the electoral procedure transparently and without intimidation, urging the Election Commission to ensure a non-threatening voting environment. He lambasted the current government for failing basic necessities like clean water and housing, pledging their restoration under BJP's possible governance.

Emphasizing a commitment to equitable governance, Bhattacharya listed key electoral promises, including adherence to the Seventh Pay Commission's recommendations, financial aid for women, and job creation to curb youth migration. Highlighting the promise of peaceful elections, he pointed to the contrast with previously violent polls in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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