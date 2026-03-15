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High Stakes for BJP in Crucial Assembly Polls

The BJP faces significant challenges in upcoming assembly elections, especially in West Bengal, where the party aims to unseat the TMC government. In Assam, BJP hopes for another victory under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The elections will be a test of BJP's strategies across multiple states, including Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 22:56 IST
High Stakes for BJP in Crucial Assembly Polls
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The stakes are high for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it prepares for critical assembly elections in five states. In West Bengal, a key battleground, the BJP aims to take power from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after emerging as the main opposition in 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership will be crucial in the absence of a local charismatic leader, as the BJP faces opposition from Mamata Banerjee. In Assam, the BJP-led NDA, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is confident of securing a third term despite facing opposition efforts to exploit anti-incumbency sentiments.

The BJP also sets its sights on gaining footholds in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. With assembly elections scheduled across these regions, the BJP's performance will reflect the effectiveness of its electoral strategies. Polls in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry are set for April 9, with Tamil Nadu following on April 23, and West Bengal over two phases on April 23 and 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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