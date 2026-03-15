High Stakes for BJP in Crucial Assembly Polls

The stakes are high for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it prepares for critical assembly elections in five states. In West Bengal, a key battleground, the BJP aims to take power from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after emerging as the main opposition in 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership will be crucial in the absence of a local charismatic leader, as the BJP faces opposition from Mamata Banerjee. In Assam, the BJP-led NDA, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is confident of securing a third term despite facing opposition efforts to exploit anti-incumbency sentiments.

The BJP also sets its sights on gaining footholds in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. With assembly elections scheduled across these regions, the BJP's performance will reflect the effectiveness of its electoral strategies. Polls in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry are set for April 9, with Tamil Nadu following on April 23, and West Bengal over two phases on April 23 and 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)