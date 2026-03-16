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North Korea’s Supreme People's Assembly Election: A Show of Unity or Control?

North Korea conducted an election for the Supreme People's Assembly, selecting delegates to formally endorse state policy and appoint top officials. As of 6 p.m. on election day, almost 99.99% of eligible voters had participated, according to state media KCNA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 16-03-2026 03:08 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 03:08 IST
North Korea’s Supreme People's Assembly Election: A Show of Unity or Control?
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea once again showcased its political machinery as the nation held an election for its Supreme People's Assembly on Sunday, according to state media outlet KCNA.

The election is pivotal for affirming state policy and appointing the country's leading officials, in what is seen as both a ceremonial and authoritative process.

By 6 p.m. local time, near complete voter turnout was reported, highlighting the regime's pressure on citizens to vote.

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