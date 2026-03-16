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OBC Influence and Patidar Dominance in Umreth By-Election

The electoral landscape in Gujarat's Umreth assembly constituency is heavily influenced by the Other Backward Class (OBC) vote and the Patidar community's dominance. The seat is set for a bypoll following the death of BJP's four-time MLA Govind Parmar. The upcoming election sees strategizing by multiple political parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-03-2026 08:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 08:45 IST
OBC Influence and Patidar Dominance in Umreth By-Election
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Umreth assembly constituency, Gujarat, is poised for competition as the by-election looms, scheduled for April 23. The influence of the Other Backward Class (OBC) vote, especially from the Koli and Thakor communities, along with the Patidar community's sway, is crucial to the electoral outcome.

Govind Parmar, the sitting BJP MLA, left the seat vacant due to his recent death. Parmar had a formidable political journey, winning elections in 1995, 1998, 2017, and 2022, initially representing the Sarsa constituency before it merged into Umreth in 2008. He switched from the Congress to the BJP after facing defeats during his career.

The contest sees multiple political players, including Congress and BJP, vying for the influential seat amidst strategic manoeuvring. As per the Election Commission's schedule, nominations end on April 6, and withdrawals by April 9. Votes will be tallied on May 4, as parties rally to secure the decisive OBC vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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