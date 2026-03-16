Trinamool Congress Protests EC's Late-Night Bureaucratic Reshuffle

The ruling party of West Bengal, Trinamool Congress, orchestrated a day-long walkout from the Rajya Sabha in response to the Election Commission's decision to replace the state's top bureaucrats. This move followed the announcement of the assembly poll schedule and raised significant political tensions.

A major point of contention was the removal of Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty and other top officials. Derek O'Brien, All India Trinamool Congress member, criticized the Election Commission's power to make such changes during proceedings in the Upper House, leading to the walkout as a form of protest.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju countered by asserting that questioning constitutional authorities like the Election Commission in the House was inappropriate. Meanwhile, the reshuffle involved appointing Dushyant Nariala and Sanghamitra Ghosh to key positions, emphasizing the Commission's preparation for the assembly polls scheduled for April 23 and 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)