Governor R.N. Ravi's Presidential Meeting Highlights Political Dynamics in West Bengal

Newly appointed West Bengal Governor R N Ravi met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. The meeting comes as political activities heat up ahead of the two-phased election.

The President's office released a photograph of their encounter on social media platform X, captioning it with details of the visit.

Governor Ravi was officially sworn in on March 12, with state elections scheduled for April 23 and April 29, and the counting of votes set for May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)