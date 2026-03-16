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Moscow's Shield: 250 Ukrainian Drones Neutralized

Over the weekend, Moscow's air defenses successfully intercepted and destroyed 250 Ukrainian drones targeting the capital, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. The drone attacks led to restricted operations at major airports. Sobyanin praised the Ministry of Defence's Air Defence System for its effective efforts to protect the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:11 IST
Moscow's Shield: 250 Ukrainian Drones Neutralized
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  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a significant defensive move, Moscow's air defenses intercepted and neutralized 250 Ukrainian drones this weekend, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced Monday.

The rapid response to the incoming drones resulted in major airports around the Russian capital, including Domodedovo and Zhukovsky, modifying their operations out of safety concerns.

Mayor Sobyanin lauded the Ministry of Defence's Air Defence System for its diligence and skill, emphasizing the need for passengers to verify airports' schedules due to potential flight changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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