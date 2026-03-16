Moscow's Shield: 250 Ukrainian Drones Neutralized

In a significant defensive move, Moscow's air defenses intercepted and neutralized 250 Ukrainian drones this weekend, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced Monday.

The rapid response to the incoming drones resulted in major airports around the Russian capital, including Domodedovo and Zhukovsky, modifying their operations out of safety concerns.

Mayor Sobyanin lauded the Ministry of Defence's Air Defence System for its diligence and skill, emphasizing the need for passengers to verify airports' schedules due to potential flight changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)