Karnataka's New Civil Aviation Policy: Building Airports with Foresight

Karnataka's Infrastructure Development Minister, M B Patil, declared the introduction of a state-specific civil aviation policy to address the nuances of regional air travel. The policy seeks to encompass challenges like feasibility and viability of new airports, with an aim to avoid pitfalls seen in other Indian states.

The minister discussed the Ballari airport project, emphasizing the need for strategic site selection, and warned against expensive oversights like those at Hubballi and Belagavi. Patil advocated for extending the UDAN scheme from three to five years, seeking a joint operational support from both state and central governments in equal measure for sustained operations.

The proposed policy intends to define Karnataka's share in civil aviation alongside addressing international airlines' demands. The focus is on ensuring functional longevity for district airports while also considering infrastructural support to engage and benefit multiple districts.