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BJP Champions 'Positive Politics' in Kerala Election Campaign

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar outlined the party's positive politics strategy for the Kerala election campaign, emphasizing development politics over controversy. Key figures from opposition parties have joined BJP, with seat-sharing talks and candidate announcements expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:15 IST
BJP Champions 'Positive Politics' in Kerala Election Campaign
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Kerala's election campaign is set to showcase 'positive politics,' according to BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Speaking at a press event, Chandrasekhar emphasized the party's commitment to focusing on development issues over controversy, aligning with voter desires for constructive political discourse.

Significant figures have defected from opposition parties to join the BJP, including Congress leader Thodiyoor Ramachandran and CPI(M) leader N A Rasheed. In a bid to broaden influence, BJP aims to engage voters with a development-first agenda.

With seat-sharing talks and candidate announcements on the horizon, the BJP and its NDA allies are gearing up to solidify their electoral stance, promising to maintain focus on the state's future and challenging attempts by opposition parties to sway public attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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