BJP Champions 'Positive Politics' in Kerala Election Campaign

Kerala's election campaign is set to showcase 'positive politics,' according to BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Speaking at a press event, Chandrasekhar emphasized the party's commitment to focusing on development issues over controversy, aligning with voter desires for constructive political discourse.

Significant figures have defected from opposition parties to join the BJP, including Congress leader Thodiyoor Ramachandran and CPI(M) leader N A Rasheed. In a bid to broaden influence, BJP aims to engage voters with a development-first agenda.

With seat-sharing talks and candidate announcements on the horizon, the BJP and its NDA allies are gearing up to solidify their electoral stance, promising to maintain focus on the state's future and challenging attempts by opposition parties to sway public attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)