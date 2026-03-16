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Pistorius Challenges US on NATO Military Demands

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius rejects U.S. President Donald Trump's calls for military support against Iran, questioning NATO's role in the conflict. Pistorius downplays threats to NATO's future, citing that the war isn't initiated by Europe, and believes the alliance won't collapse over these differences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:56 IST
Pistorius Challenges US on NATO Military Demands
Boris Pistorius
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a recent statement, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius dismissed demands from U.S. President Donald Trump for increased military support from NATO allies against Iran. Speaking in Berlin, Pistorius expressed skepticism about the strategic necessity and effectiveness of European involvement in the conflict.

"What does Donald Trump expect a handful or two handfuls of European frigates to do in the Strait of Hormuz that the powerful U.S. navy cannot do?" Pistorius questioned, indicating that European nations should not be dragged into a confrontation that doesn't directly concern them.

Despite Trump's warning that NATO could face a 'very bad' future if its members fail to support the U.S., Pistorius reassured that the alliance is unlikely to disintegrate over these disagreements, emphasizing that Europe did not initiate the conflict with Iran.

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