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India Socialist Janata Dal Announces Candidates and Sets Political Tone in Kerala

The India Socialist Janata Dal (ISJD), newly formed by splitting from Kerala's Janata Dal (Secular), disclosed candidates for three Assembly constituencies. K Krishnankutty won't contest. The elections on April 9 see Mathew T Thomas, Murugadas, and Sabu George as candidates, with seats in debate for Kovalam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:21 IST
India Socialist Janata Dal Announces Candidates and Sets Political Tone in Kerala
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The political landscape in Kerala witnesses new dynamics as the India Socialist Janata Dal (ISJD), a faction formed from the Janata Dal (Secular), announced its candidates for three Assembly constituencies. The Assembly election scheduled for April 9 marks the first major political contest for the ISJD after the significant restructure.

In a press conference, Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty announced that he would not seek re-election, emphasizing the evolving political strategies they are employing. Notably, Mathew T Thomas will contest from Thiruvalla, Murugadas from Chittoor in Palakkad, and Sabu George from Ernakulam.

The allocation of the Kovalam seat remains undecided as allies lay claims, with an announcement expected imminently. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) underpins expectations of victory, buoyed by substantial development under its governance, according to Krishnankutty, who remains engaged in active politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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