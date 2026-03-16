India Socialist Janata Dal Announces Candidates and Sets Political Tone in Kerala

The political landscape in Kerala witnesses new dynamics as the India Socialist Janata Dal (ISJD), a faction formed from the Janata Dal (Secular), announced its candidates for three Assembly constituencies. The Assembly election scheduled for April 9 marks the first major political contest for the ISJD after the significant restructure.

In a press conference, Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty announced that he would not seek re-election, emphasizing the evolving political strategies they are employing. Notably, Mathew T Thomas will contest from Thiruvalla, Murugadas from Chittoor in Palakkad, and Sabu George from Ernakulam.

The allocation of the Kovalam seat remains undecided as allies lay claims, with an announcement expected imminently. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) underpins expectations of victory, buoyed by substantial development under its governance, according to Krishnankutty, who remains engaged in active politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)