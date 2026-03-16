NDA's Poised Success in Bihar Rajya Sabha Polls

In Bihar, the ruling NDA appears set for victory in the Rajya Sabha elections as the counting of votes continues. Key candidates such as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP leader Nitin Nabin represent the NDA.

While sources indicate full participation from NDA's 202 MLAs, the opposition Mahagathbandhan faces setbacks with absenteeism from key Congress and RJD members, tipping the balance in favor of the ruling alliance.

Interestingly, non-coalition parties including AIMIM and BSP were present, with AIMIM expressing support for RJD's Amarendra Dhari Singh. An MLA count of at least 41 is necessary to claim a seat, contingent on full attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)