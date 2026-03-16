Pakistan's Diplomatic Push for Peace in West Asia

On Monday, Pakistan's Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar called for renewed dialogue to address the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Speaking with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, Dar stressed the necessity of diplomatic engagement to foster regional peace, stability, and security, according to a Foreign Office statement.

In separate discussions with Acting US Chargé d'Affaires Zachary Harkenrider in Islamabad, Dar reinforced the significance of Pakistan-US bilateral relations, reiterating the urgent need for peace in the region. These engagements are part of Pakistan's broader efforts to mitigate Middle East conflicts, with Dar and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif actively engaging regional Muslim leaders.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqhchi acknowledged Pakistan's role, extending gratitude to Islamabad for supporting Iran against perceived aggression. Araqhchi highlighted Iran's commitment to defending its sovereignty, supported by Pakistan's expressions of solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)