EU Frustration Mounts Over Orban's Blockade Of Ukrainian Aid

European Union leaders were unable to convince Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to lift his blockade of a critical €90 billion EU loan to Ukraine, officials reported from a Thursday summit.

The financial package, agreed upon last December, faces delays due to Orban's ongoing disagreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, compounded by his cordial relations with Russia and a contentious pipeline issue.

This impasse has sparked frustration among EU leaders, raising concerns that Ukraine could face financial hardship within weeks without new funding. The stalemate also threatens to undermine the integrity of the European Council, the EU's highest decision-making body.

(With inputs from agencies.)