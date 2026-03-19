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AGP Reveals Candidate Lineup for Assam Elections: Diversity and Strategy

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the BJP, has announced 26 candidates for the upcoming Assam assembly elections. The list includes 13 Muslim candidates. Notable re-nominations include Minister Atul Bora from Bokakhat. The elections will see the AGP contesting 26 seats, with the BJP and BPF taking 89 and 11 seats, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:46 IST
AGP Reveals Candidate Lineup for Assam Elections: Diversity and Strategy
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The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), unveiled its 26-candidate slate for the forthcoming assembly elections in Assam. Among these, 13 candidates are of Muslim descent, reflecting a strategic move towards inclusivity.

Chief among the notable candidates are Minister Atul Bora, who seeks to retain his seat in Bokakhat, and his cabinet colleague Keshab Mahanta, re-nominated from Kaliabor. Other prominent names include MLAs Diptimoyee Choudhury and Prithiviraj Rabha, who will defend their positions in Bongaigaon and Tezpur, respectively. However, Pradip Hazarika will shift to Sivasagar, a realignment necessitated by the delimitation process.

Under the NDA's seat-sharing formula, the AGP will vie for 26 assembly seats, the BJP 89, and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) 11. While the BJP has announced candidates for 88 seats, the BPF is yet to disclose its lineup. Voting will occur on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4, solidifying the political landscape in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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