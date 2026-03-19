Haddad's Bid for Sao Paulo Governor: A Strategic Move Amid Political Turmoil

In a significant political development, Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad is poised to announce his candidacy for governor of Sao Paulo, a move that aligns closely with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's electoral ambitions in a pivotal state.

Haddad's decision comes amid a turbulent political climate for Lula, as recent polls suggest a tight race against right-wing challenger Senator Flavio Bolsonaro. The political landscape is further complicated by an oil-price shock impacting inflation, challenging Lula's campaign strategy.

Despite the hurdles, Haddad's candidacy is seen as crucial for fortifying Lula's standing in Sao Paulo, despite a strong lead by incumbent Governor Tarcisio de Freitas, a prominent Bolsonaro ally, in preliminary surveys. Haddad has previously spearheaded key economic reforms as Finance Minister, adding a layer of significance to his gubernatorial bid.

(With inputs from agencies.)