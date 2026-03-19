Sports World Highlights: From Cole's Comeback to Messi's Milestone

In recent sports developments, Gerrit Cole made a noteworthy return to the mound for the New York Yankees during spring training against the Boston Red Sox. This marked his first appearance following Tommy John surgery, heralding a potential comeback after missing the entire 2025 season.

The NHL match between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche showcased the Stars' victory that propelled them closer to their division rivals. Meanwhile, in basketball, the Atlanta Hawks extended their winning streak, nearing a playoff spot, while the Milwaukee Bucks face internal disagreement over resting Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In soccer, Lionel Messi scored his 900th goal, aligning himself with Cristiano Ronaldo in an exclusive achievement. In NFL news, the Cleveland Browns are lobbying for more flexible draft-pick trades, while the Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham will be sidelined due to a collapsed lung, prompting a reassessment by the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)