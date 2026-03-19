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Ilya Remeslo: From Kremlin Ally to Putin Critic Under Psychiatric Care

Ilya Remeslo, a former pro-Kremlin figure, has been placed in a psychiatric facility after publicly denouncing Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine. His unexpected manifesto, shared on Telegram, criticized Putin's leadership and called for his resignation, surprising both pro-war supporters and opposition groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:54 IST
Ilya Remeslo: From Kremlin Ally to Putin Critic Under Psychiatric Care

A pro-Kremlin figure has been admitted to a psychiatric facility after publicly denouncing Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ilya Remeslo, known for criticizing Putin's detractors until this shift, released a manifesto attacking the Russian leader and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Remeslo's post claimed Putin's war strategy has resulted in significant casualties and severe economic damage to Russia, declaring the president illegitimate and demanding his resignation and trial. The manifesto, surprisingly, attracted attention from both pro-war bloggers and anti-Kremlin opposition groups.

The Fontanka newspaper in St. Petersburg confirmed Remeslo's hospitalization, though details about his admission remain scarce. His history of criticism towards opposition figures, notably the late Alexei Navalny, underscores his drastic change in stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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