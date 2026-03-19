A pro-Kremlin figure has been admitted to a psychiatric facility after publicly denouncing Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ilya Remeslo, known for criticizing Putin's detractors until this shift, released a manifesto attacking the Russian leader and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Remeslo's post claimed Putin's war strategy has resulted in significant casualties and severe economic damage to Russia, declaring the president illegitimate and demanding his resignation and trial. The manifesto, surprisingly, attracted attention from both pro-war bloggers and anti-Kremlin opposition groups.

The Fontanka newspaper in St. Petersburg confirmed Remeslo's hospitalization, though details about his admission remain scarce. His history of criticism towards opposition figures, notably the late Alexei Navalny, underscores his drastic change in stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)