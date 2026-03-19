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Royal Invitation: Mexico Beckons Spain's King for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Mexico invited Spain's King Felipe VI to the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match. This follows the king's acknowledgment of colonial abuses, though Mexican President Sheinbaum noted it was not a full apology. Sheinbaum had not invited him to her 2024 inauguration due to previous tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:17 IST
Royal Invitation: Mexico Beckons Spain's King for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Mexico has extended an invitation to Spain's King Felipe VI to attend the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, announced Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. The invitation comes as Mexico reaches out diplomatically ahead of the tournament.

The invitation, confirmed during a daily press conference, was part of a broader outreach by Gabriela Cuevas, the Mexican government representative for the World Cup, who contacted all nations with diplomatic ties to Mexico. The invitation to King Felipe VI was highlighted by Spanish media, following his unexpected acknowledgment of Spain's colonial past.

King Felipe VI's remarks on colonial-era abuses came after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's speech in Munich, emphasizing the waning influence of Western empires. President Sheinbaum remarked that while the king's comments were conciliatory, she did not extend an invitation to her 2024 inauguration following his refusal to apologize for historical offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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