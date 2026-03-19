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V D Satheesan's Campaign Roadshow Kicks Off in North Paravoor

Congress leader V D Satheesan launched his election campaign with a roadshow in North Paravoor, accompanied by Ernakulam DCC president Mohammed Shiyas. The event is a part of his extensive campaign efforts for the upcoming Assembly elections. KPCC president Sunny Joseph also held a roadshow in Peravoor, Kannur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:46 IST
V D Satheesan's Campaign Roadshow Kicks Off in North Paravoor
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On Thursday, Congress leader V D Satheesan officially launched his election campaign with a vibrant roadshow that commenced in Varapuzha and concluded in North Paravoor.

Joined by Ernakulam District Congress Committee president Mohammed Shiyas and other local leaders, Satheesan, who is leading the Congress and the UDF in the Assembly elections set for April 9, invigorated the supporters with a 10-kilometre journey through the constituency.

In a parallel bid, KPCC president Sunny Joseph led a campaign rally in Peravoor, Kannur district, marking his fourth attempt to secure the seat against CPI(M) candidate K K Shailaja.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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