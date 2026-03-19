Left Menu

Israel's Strategy and Iran's Influence: A Diplomatic Dispatch

Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Saar discussed the strategic bond with India amid regional conflicts. He detailed Israel's stance on Iran's aggressive actions and emphasized the importance of India's alliance in countering threats, especially in the Strait of Hormuz. The conversation followed heightened tensions after a major geopolitical event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:38 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:38 IST
Israel's Strategy and Iran's Influence: A Diplomatic Dispatch
EAM holds telecon with Israeli FM on West Asia conflict (Photo/X@gidonsaar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Saar highlighted Israel's deep-rooted partnership with India, stressing the significance of this alliance during a phone call with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The exchange focused on the escalating conflict in the West Asia region and its far-reaching consequences.

Minister Saar shared details about Israel's ongoing military operations targeting the Iranian regime, which he accused of acts of 'naval terrorism' in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. He described Iran's behavior across the Middle East, the Caucasus, and Europe as increasingly 'reckless' and 'mad'.

The discussions between Saar and Jaishankar also emphasized the critical role India plays in maintaining regional stability. In a social media post, Saar underscored the global implications of the Iranian threat, urging coordinated international efforts to prevent escalation. The call comes amid escalating tensions following US-Israeli military actions and severe disruptions in the global energy supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026