Israel's Strategy and Iran's Influence: A Diplomatic Dispatch
Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Saar discussed the strategic bond with India amid regional conflicts. He detailed Israel's stance on Iran's aggressive actions and emphasized the importance of India's alliance in countering threats, especially in the Strait of Hormuz. The conversation followed heightened tensions after a major geopolitical event.
- Country:
- India
Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Saar highlighted Israel's deep-rooted partnership with India, stressing the significance of this alliance during a phone call with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The exchange focused on the escalating conflict in the West Asia region and its far-reaching consequences.
Minister Saar shared details about Israel's ongoing military operations targeting the Iranian regime, which he accused of acts of 'naval terrorism' in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. He described Iran's behavior across the Middle East, the Caucasus, and Europe as increasingly 'reckless' and 'mad'.
The discussions between Saar and Jaishankar also emphasized the critical role India plays in maintaining regional stability. In a social media post, Saar underscored the global implications of the Iranian threat, urging coordinated international efforts to prevent escalation. The call comes amid escalating tensions following US-Israeli military actions and severe disruptions in the global energy supply chain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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