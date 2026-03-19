Lukashenko's Prisoner Release: A Diplomatic Shift with the U.S.

In a significant diplomatic move, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has released 250 prisoners, marking the largest batch of such releases so far. This action comes as part of a negotiated agreement to ease U.S. sanctions, aiming to normalize the frosty relations between Minsk and Washington.

The prisoner release included prominent figures such as Marfa Rabkova, a Viasna human rights network coordinator, and other political detainees. Their freedom was secured following discussions in Minsk between Lukashenko and John Coale, an envoy for U.S. President Donald Trump. The move signals Belarus's attempts to soften its international image and mend ties after years of sanctions.

Despite the positive steps, the U.S. has remained cautious, warning Lukashenko that eased sanctions must not facilitate further actions contrary to international norms, especially amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. An anticipated visit to the United States by Lukashenko could mark a further thaw in relations, although many political prisoners remain behind bars, awaiting freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)