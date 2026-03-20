Delhi's Overcrowded Schools: A Strain on Infrastructure
Delhi's school infrastructure is under immense pressure with 5,556 schools catering to nearly 4.49 million students. This strain is highlighted by an average of 808 students per school, contributing to overcrowding. The government plans to build new schools and classrooms to alleviate this burden by 2026-27.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 00:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi's school infrastructure is buckling under the pressure of accommodating more than 44.9 lakh students, as unveiled in a recent report.
With an average enrolment of 808 students per school, the existing number of school buildings is insufficient to manage the growing student population.
The Delhi government aims to mitigate this issue by constructing 50 new school buildings and 8,000 additional classrooms by 2026-27.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump administration begins moving federal student loans to Treasury Department as it dismantles Education Department, reports AP.
Leadership Changes in Odisha's Medical Education Sector
Vice-President Inaugurates Golden Jubilee Building of Modern School, Calls Education Key to Viksit Bharat
Punjab Unveils New Medical College to Boost Healthcare Education
Strengthening Standards: Governor Advocates Educational Oversight in Arunachal Pradesh