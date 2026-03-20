Delhi's Overcrowded Schools: A Strain on Infrastructure

Delhi's school infrastructure is buckling under the pressure of accommodating more than 44.9 lakh students, as unveiled in a recent report.

With an average enrolment of 808 students per school, the existing number of school buildings is insufficient to manage the growing student population.

The Delhi government aims to mitigate this issue by constructing 50 new school buildings and 8,000 additional classrooms by 2026-27.

(With inputs from agencies.)