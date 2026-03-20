Global Oil Prices: A Tug-of-War Impacting Markets

In a volatile day for global markets, oil prices swung dramatically, influencing financial landscapes across continents. Early on Thursday, Brent crude briefly soared past USD 119 per barrel, driven by heightened tensions in the Middle East following attacks by Iran around the Persian Gulf.

European and Asian stocks dipped significantly, as concerns heightened over prolonged disruption in oil and gas production. However, as the day progressed, oil prices began to stabilize, curbing what could have been deeper losses. Notably, U.S. stocks showed resilience due to less direct dependency on Middle Eastern oil.

Amidst this, global central banks, including the Federal Reserve, are maintaining a cautious stance on interest rates. Rising Treasury yields are impacting mortgage and loan rates, alongside market instability. The fluctuation underscores broader market anxieties and geopolitical uncertainties over the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)