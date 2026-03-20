Trump's Image on Coin Sparks Controversy Amid 250th Birthday Celebrations

A federal arts panel, filled with Trump appointees, has greenlit a gold coin featuring Donald Trump's image, despite criticisms labeling the move as undemocratic. The U.S. Mint will finalize the coin's dimensions, aligned with Trump's preference for a large size.

The administration's decision is under scrutiny for clashing with American values and the symbolism behind celebrating the country's independence. Critics, including Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley, have denounced the decision as reminiscent of monarchies and dictatorships.

As part of Trump's broader effort to imprint his image on public institutions, this coin initiative boosts debates on presidential representation in American culture while circumventing a legal restriction against leveraging living presidents' images on circulating currency.

(With inputs from agencies.)