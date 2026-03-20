Left Menu

Trump's Image on Coin Sparks Controversy Amid 250th Birthday Celebrations

A federal arts panel appointed by Donald Trump approved a gold coin featuring his image, drawing criticism for opposing American values. The coin, backed by the U.S. Mint, faces backlash as emblematic of monarchy and dictatorship, contrasting democratic ideals during America's 250th birthday celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 02:01 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 02:01 IST
Trump's Image on Coin Sparks Controversy Amid 250th Birthday Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal arts panel, filled with Trump appointees, has greenlit a gold coin featuring Donald Trump's image, despite criticisms labeling the move as undemocratic. The U.S. Mint will finalize the coin's dimensions, aligned with Trump's preference for a large size.

The administration's decision is under scrutiny for clashing with American values and the symbolism behind celebrating the country's independence. Critics, including Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley, have denounced the decision as reminiscent of monarchies and dictatorships.

As part of Trump's broader effort to imprint his image on public institutions, this coin initiative boosts debates on presidential representation in American culture while circumventing a legal restriction against leveraging living presidents' images on circulating currency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026