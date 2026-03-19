Punjab's Toll Tax Controversy and Political Turmoil
Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Bawa condemns the recent toll tax hike in Punjab, suggesting a reciprocal tax on Himachal Pradesh vehicles. Concurrently, Congress MLA Rakesh Kalia protests Anil Dadwal's arrest for a social media post. Additionally, BJP MLA Janak Raj criticizes the diversion of LADF funds for state projects.
- Country:
- India
In a recent assembly session, Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Bawa vehemently opposed the steep increase in toll taxes within Punjab's border region. Bawa highlighted a 142 percent rise for four-wheelers and a 78 percent increase for trucks from outside the state. He urged consideration of a reciprocal tax on Himachal Pradesh vehicles.
Adding to the political discourse, Congress MLA Rakesh Kalia condemned the arrest of Anil Dadwal by Delhi Police for a social media post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kalia demanded state intervention, a stance echoed by Congress MLA Sudarshan Bablu.
Meanwhile, BJP MLA Janak Raj criticized the diversion of Local Area Development Fund (LADF) towards state government projects. He argued that funds from power projects in his constituency should not be redirected without local consent, warning of potential protests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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