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Alliances and New Entrants Shape Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Battle

VK Sasikala's fledgling party, All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, has aligned with Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) for the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry elections, setting the stage for a compelling political contest. Notably, actor-turned-politician Vijay enters the fray with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, introducing a dynamic third front.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:42 IST
Alliances and New Entrants Shape Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Battle
All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munetra Kazhagam founder VK Sasikala with PMK founder S Ramadoss (Photo/Sasikala Team). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant development for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly elections, VK Sasikala's nascent political outfit, the All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, has allied with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) helmed by S Ramadoss. This coalition aims to challenge the status quo and advance the welfare and autonomy of Tamil Nadu, as outlined in a joint press statement by the parties.

The political maneuvering gained momentum after a meeting between Sasikala and Ramadoss in Villupuram. Meanwhile, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss has aligned with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) following an agreement with AIADMK, setting the stage for intraparty dynamics amid a familial divide.

Adding to the intrigue, actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, fueling the anticipation of a three-way tussle in the polls. With the Election Commission of India designating April 23 for Tamil Nadu's single-phase election, and May 4 for Puducherry's results, the political landscape is rapidly evolving towards a decisive electoral showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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