Pannu Hits Back at Badal Over Sacrilege Accusations

Aam Aadmi Party leader Baltej Pannu on Friday accused Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal of shifting blame on sacrilege incidents in Punjab. Pannu emphasized that major incidents, notably in 1986 and 2015, occurred during Akali Dal's tenure, pushing back against Badal's narrative.

Pannu refuted Badal's claim that sacrilege issues began under the AAP government, specifying that the public is aware of historical events, such as the 2015 theft and desecration of the holy book, Guru Granth Sahib.

Pointing to the Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan incidents in 2015, where police fired at protesters, Pannu highlighted that these occurred under Akali rule, with inquiry commissions implicating the then government. He described the Akali reign from 2007-17 as fraught with drugs, corruption, and sacrilege cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)