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Tensions Rise in West Bengal as BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Election Tactics

West Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of fabricating narratives and highlighting governance failures as assembly elections near. Bhattacharya condemned alleged attacks on BJP workers and journalists, and criticized the handling of state economic policies and social issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:04 IST
Tensions Rise in West Bengal as BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Election Tactics
Samik Bhattacharya
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of crafting desperate narratives about the BJP importing outsiders to instigate disturbances. Bhattacharya argued that Banerjee's comments reflect her anxiety over potential election results and the alleged lack of police vigilance regarding law and order.

Releasing BJP's list of candidates for the upcoming elections, Mamata Banerjee claimed that individuals from outside the state have been recruited by the BJP, urging locals to report such 'outsiders'. Bhattacharya retorted, alleging that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would manipulate incidents to blame the BJP and the Election Commission. Furthermore, he highlighted past instances of violence against BJP workers and journalists, questioning the number of legal actions taken against perpetrators.

Touching on economic concerns, Bhattacharya criticized the state government's failure to attract investment and tackle unemployment, citing poor outcomes from events like the Bengal Global Business Summit. Additionally, he criticized the government's shortcomings in addressing child marriage, school dropout rates, and water supply, contending that the BJP would overcome these challenges if elected. The assembly elections are slated for April 23 and 29, with results due on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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