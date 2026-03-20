Family Feud in YSR Dynasty: Vijayamma's Allegations Stir Controversy

Amid escalating tensions in the YSR dynasty, YS Vijayamma has publicly accused her son, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, of denying rightful inheritance to her daughter Sharmila's children. The notarised statement has thrown fuel on the ongoing property dispute between the siblings, which is currently before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Vijayamma claimed that significant family assets, including shares in Saraswati Power and Industries Pvt Ltd, were never formally divided, contradicting Jagan's narrative. She expressed hope that justice would eventually be served, but the YSRCP has condemned her remarks, calling them unfair.

Amidst this familial conflict, which has drawn political attention, Sharmila has joined the Congress party, taking on the role of Andhra Pradesh president. The dispute, entangled with political implications, continues to unfold publicly, as both family and party dynamics play out.