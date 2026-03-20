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Family Feud in YSR Dynasty: Vijayamma's Allegations Stir Controversy

In a heated property dispute, YS Vijayamma claims her son, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has deprived his sister Sharmila's children of rightful inheritance. This public accusation intensified their legal battle over family assets, as the YSRCP defends Jagan, while political dynamics exacerbate family tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:24 IST
Family Feud in YSR Dynasty: Vijayamma's Allegations Stir Controversy
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Amid escalating tensions in the YSR dynasty, YS Vijayamma has publicly accused her son, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, of denying rightful inheritance to her daughter Sharmila's children. The notarised statement has thrown fuel on the ongoing property dispute between the siblings, which is currently before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Vijayamma claimed that significant family assets, including shares in Saraswati Power and Industries Pvt Ltd, were never formally divided, contradicting Jagan's narrative. She expressed hope that justice would eventually be served, but the YSRCP has condemned her remarks, calling them unfair.

Amidst this familial conflict, which has drawn political attention, Sharmila has joined the Congress party, taking on the role of Andhra Pradesh president. The dispute, entangled with political implications, continues to unfold publicly, as both family and party dynamics play out.

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