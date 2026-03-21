Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Calls for Peace in West Asia Amid Escalating Conflict

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor stressed the severe impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict, emphasizing the need for international efforts to end it. Tharoor, advocating for peace, highlighted its global repercussions, including increased oil prices affecting India and beyond. He also discussed the underrepresentation of women in politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 00:23 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 00:23 IST
Shashi Tharoor Calls for Peace in West Asia Amid Escalating Conflict
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has highlighted the grave implications of the ongoing West Asia conflict, describing the damage as having 'crossed all acceptable limits.' Speaking to reporters, Tharoor emphasized the need for an international coalition to lead efforts in de-escalating the situation.

Tharoor, a known advocate for peace, critiqued the war for its detrimental impact not only on the combatants and immediate region but also globally, citing India's rising oil prices and gas shortages. He expressed hope for international intervention to bring the conflict to an end.

Addressing gender representation in politics, Tharoor concurred with fellow Congress leader Shama Mohamed's concerns about women's underrepresentation. He expressed support for women's reservation to ensure fair political opportunities in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026