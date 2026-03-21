Shashi Tharoor Calls for Peace in West Asia Amid Escalating Conflict

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has highlighted the grave implications of the ongoing West Asia conflict, describing the damage as having 'crossed all acceptable limits.' Speaking to reporters, Tharoor emphasized the need for an international coalition to lead efforts in de-escalating the situation.

Tharoor, a known advocate for peace, critiqued the war for its detrimental impact not only on the combatants and immediate region but also globally, citing India's rising oil prices and gas shortages. He expressed hope for international intervention to bring the conflict to an end.

Addressing gender representation in politics, Tharoor concurred with fellow Congress leader Shama Mohamed's concerns about women's underrepresentation. He expressed support for women's reservation to ensure fair political opportunities in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)