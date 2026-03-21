Telephonic Tiff: The Call Controversy Between Sudhakaran and CM Vijayan

In a developing story of political communications gone awry, former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran has rejected claims that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attempted to reach him by phone. The controversy unfolded as Sudhakaran stated he did not receive any calls from the Chief Minister, despite allegations from Vijayan of repeated efforts to contact him.

Sudhakaran insisted his phone did not register any incoming calls from Vijayan's number, which he has saved under the contact name 'CM'. This denial followed Vijayan's assertions during a television interview that he had called Sudhakaran on three occasions, with one call met by a busy line and the subsequent two unanswered.

Despite the communications misfire, Sudhakaran maintains there is no personal neglect and affirmed that he is open to connecting with the Chief Minister. Pinarayi Vijayan, meanwhile, has dismissed the incident as a misunderstanding, stating that party protocols were followed and scraping any narrative of dismissiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)