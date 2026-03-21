Kerala's Ministerial Ballot Shift: A Quest for Development and Political Audacity

Kerala's Sports Minister V Abdurahiman has announced his candidacy shift from Tanur to Tirur, a move he insists is motivated by a desire to catalyze development in his hometown.

Abdurahiman, dispelling notions of electoral insecurity, emphasized his previous victories in Tanur and portrayed his decision as a fearless challenge, moving to a constituency with a historically limited success rate for his party.

As the minister prepares to contest as an independent backed by CPI(M), he prepares to confront IUML's Kurukkoli Moideen, while voicing criticism of IUML figures evading potential electoral setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)