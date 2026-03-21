Kerala's Ministerial Ballot Shift: A Quest for Development and Political Audacity
Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman has shifted his candidacy from Tanur to his hometown Tirur, aiming to spur development. While some speculate fear of defeat, Abdurahiman insists it’s a strategic move for progress. He faces IUML's Moideen in an open contest reflecting on Kerala's political dynamics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 21-03-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 11:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala's Sports Minister V Abdurahiman has announced his candidacy shift from Tanur to Tirur, a move he insists is motivated by a desire to catalyze development in his hometown.
Abdurahiman, dispelling notions of electoral insecurity, emphasized his previous victories in Tanur and portrayed his decision as a fearless challenge, moving to a constituency with a historically limited success rate for his party.
As the minister prepares to contest as an independent backed by CPI(M), he prepares to confront IUML's Kurukkoli Moideen, while voicing criticism of IUML figures evading potential electoral setbacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Abdurahiman
- Tirur
- development
- Tanur
- IUML
- LDF
- Keralapolitics
- CPI(M)
- election
ALSO READ
Kerala Assembly Polls: LDF Ministers Declare Substantial Assets
Actor Sudheer Karamana Joins Election Fray as LDF Candidate
CPI(M)-led LDF is against any form of communalism: CM Vijayan to PTI Videos.
Congress Announces Candidates Swiftly; LDF and NDA Lag Behind
Tharoor Advocates for Kerala 2.0: A Shift from the LDF's Revenue Model