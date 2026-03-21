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Key Players Announced for Assam Assembly Elections

The Trinamool Congress has released its first list of 17 candidates for the upcoming Assam assembly elections. Key nominees include state vice-president Dulu Ahmed. The National People's Party is also participating, with Aminul Islam among others. Polling is scheduled for April 9, with vote counting on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-03-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 12:34 IST
Key Players Announced for Assam Assembly Elections
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The Trinamool Congress (TMC) unveiled its initial lineup of 17 contenders for the forthcoming elections to the 126-member Assam assembly. Among the notable selections is state senior vice-president Dulu Ahmed.

The National People's Party (NPP) has also entered the fray, presenting candidates in three constituencies. This includes Aminul Islam, an AIUDF MLA who recently shifted allegiances and will stand from the Mankachar constituency. Daniel Langthasa and Ganseng B Sangma are additional NPP candidates, running from Haflong and Boko-Chaygaon, respectively.

Joining Ahmed in representing TMC are several other candidates: Udangsri Narzary from Kokrajhar, Mominur Islam from Bilasipara, Kaushik Ranjan Das from Abhayapuri, and others. The Assam assembly elections are set for April 9, with the counting of votes slated for May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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