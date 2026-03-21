India's Billion-Tonne Coal Milestone: A Triumph Amid Global Energy Turbulence

India has successfully surpassed the 1 billion-tonne mark in coal production for the second year in a row, amid global uncertainties in energy markets affected by the West Asia crisis, the coal ministry announced. This achievement reflects India's robust approach to addressing energy needs and supporting the power sector amidst rising demand.

The continuous high coal output highlights effective planning and coordination within the coal sector. This accomplishment contributes significantly to India's economic momentum, ensuring coal-based thermal plants maintain record inventories.

The ministry emphasizes building a transparent, performance-oriented coal ecosystem, aligned with the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision. This includes proactive policies and stakeholder engagement, aiming to enhance domestic production and sustain economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)