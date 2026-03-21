Left Menu

India's Billion-Tonne Coal Milestone: A Triumph Amid Global Energy Turbulence

India achieves 1 billion tonnes in coal production for the second consecutive year amidst global energy uncertainties. This milestone, propelled by efficient coordination within the coal sector, supports growing energy demands and strengthens the power sector. The focus remains on sustainable economic development as part of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 15:20 IST
India's Billion-Tonne Coal Milestone: A Triumph Amid Global Energy Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has successfully surpassed the 1 billion-tonne mark in coal production for the second year in a row, amid global uncertainties in energy markets affected by the West Asia crisis, the coal ministry announced. This achievement reflects India's robust approach to addressing energy needs and supporting the power sector amidst rising demand.

The continuous high coal output highlights effective planning and coordination within the coal sector. This accomplishment contributes significantly to India's economic momentum, ensuring coal-based thermal plants maintain record inventories.

The ministry emphasizes building a transparent, performance-oriented coal ecosystem, aligned with the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision. This includes proactive policies and stakeholder engagement, aiming to enhance domestic production and sustain economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026