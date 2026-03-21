UK Government Responds to Soaring Costs Amid Iran Conflict
Prime Minister Keir Starmer is convening an emergency meeting with senior ministers and the Bank of England Governor to address the rising cost of living due to the Iran conflict. The UK government announces a £53 million package to aid vulnerable households, reflecting its commitment to support citizens.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to hold an emergency discussion with top ministers and Bank of England's Governor to tackle the escalating cost of living, largely driven by the Iran conflict, as reported by the Times on Saturday.
Starmer faces increasing pressure to aid UK citizens after the conflict led to a spike in energy, petrol, and mortgage costs. The Prime Minister vowed on Monday to support 'working people' impacted by these pressures.
In a concrete move, the UK government has announced a £53 million package aimed at assisting the most vulnerable households to manage rising heating oil costs, marking an initial step in their support strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Governments worldwide shield households from rising energy costs
UK Bonds in Turmoil: The Impact of Rising Energy Costs
Global Strategies to Tackle Escalating Energy Costs Amid Tensions
Bank of England Holds Rates, Signals Readiness Amid Middle East Tensions
Sterling Rises as Bank of England Holds Interest Rates Amidst Global Uncertainty