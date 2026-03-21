Taragiri: A New Era in Naval Prowess

The Indian Navy is set to commission the indigenous stealth frigate 'Taragiri' on April 3, marking a significant development in India's naval capabilities. The ceremony in Visakhapatnam, to be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will underscore the country's steps towards maritime self-reliance.

'Taragiri' is a state-of-the-art vessel, featuring a sophisticated weapon suite, including supersonic missiles and specialized anti-submarine capabilities. This frigate is the fourth of the Project 17A class, acclaimed for its advanced engineering and a high indigenous content of over 75 per cent.

Designed for versatile maritime operations, 'Taragiri' exemplifies India's 'Make in India' initiative, supporting a vast network of domestic enterprises. Its commissioning highlights India's rising stature as a maritime power, ready to tackle both combat and humanitarian missions with unprecedented efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)